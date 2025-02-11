Klay Thompson Makes Strong Kyrie Irving Statement After Kings-Mavs Game
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks had a tough loss to the Sacramento Kings (129-128 in overtime).
Kyrie Irving finished with 30 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals while shooting 11/25 from the field in 44 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Klay Thompson spoke about Irving (who was recently named to the 2025 NBA All-Star Game) when he met with the media.
Thompson: "Kyrie is one of the best players of my generation. No question. The accolades, the resume is ridiculous. NBA Champ, Oylympic Champ, FIBA Champ and FIBA MVP... What he's been doing for this long and at this level is incredible. I'm just very proud of him, because he's such a hard worker. You don't become a nine-time All-Star by accident. That's elite company. He inspires me and everyone else in this building, because he's one of the most talented players I've ever seen."
Irving is averging 24.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range in 43 games.
Via NBA All-Star: "Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Mavericks forward-center Anthony Davis on Team Shaq in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game."
Irving is in his third season playing for Dallas.
Last year, he helped lead the franchise to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011 (when Dirk Nowitzki was still on the roster).
The Mavs are currently the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-26 record in 54 games.