Klay Thompson Makes Very Honest Statement After Mavs-Grizzlies Game
On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks had their season come to an end when they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 120-106.
Klay Thompson finished the loss with 18 points, two rebounds and three assists while shooting 7/15 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
Thompson had signed with the Mavs (over the summer) to help them return to the NBA Finals.
However, they were unable to make the playoffs.
After the game, Thompson made an honest statement when he spoke to the media.
Via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News: "Klay Thompson was asked if he would've made the same decision to join the Mavs last summer knowing what he knows now:
"Don't do this to me. Don't do that to me. Don't do that. That's kind of a ridiculous question because I don't own a time machine & I don't believe in going back or looking back. If I did that my whole career, I would not be where I'm at & I wouldn't have been able to persevere through two really hard injuries. I'm here in Dallas & I enjoyed my time & I'm looking forward to the future.""
Thompson finished his first year in Dallas with averages of 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range.
The Mavs were the 10th seed with a 39-43 record.
Thompson has spent 14 years in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors (and Mavs).