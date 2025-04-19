Fastbreak

Klay Thompson Makes Very Honest Statement After Mavs-Grizzlies Game

Klay Thompson made an honest statement after Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Apr 16, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) sits on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Apr 16, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) sits on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks had their season come to an end when they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 120-106.

Klay Thompson finished the loss with 18 points, two rebounds and three assists while shooting 7/15 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.

Klay Thompson
Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) embraces Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) after defeating the Mavericks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Thompson had signed with the Mavs (over the summer) to help them return to the NBA Finals.

However, they were unable to make the playoffs.

After the game, Thompson made an honest statement when he spoke to the media.

Via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News: "Klay Thompson was asked if he would've made the same decision to join the Mavs last summer knowing what he knows now:

"Don't do this to me. Don't do that to me. Don't do that. That's kind of a ridiculous question because I don't own a time machine & I don't believe in going back or looking back. If I did that my whole career, I would not be where I'm at & I wouldn't have been able to persevere through two really hard injuries. I'm here in Dallas & I enjoyed my time & I'm looking forward to the future.""

Thompson finished his first year in Dallas with averages of 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range.

The Mavs were the 10th seed with a 39-43 record.

Klay Thompson
Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) shoots during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Thompson has spent 14 years in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors (and Mavs).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.