Klay Thompson Makes Viral Instagram Post After Dallas Mavericks Introduction
On Tuesday, Klay Thompson was officially introduced to the media for the first time as a member of the Dallas Mavericks.
The four-time NBA Champion is still among the best guards in the league.
He finished this past year with averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
Following the press conference, Thompson made a post to Instagram that had nearly 300,000 likes in less than 19 hours.
Thompson captioned his post: "Great first day at the office, thank you for this opportunity! @dallasmavs"
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski initially reported that Thompson's new deal with Dallas is for three years and $50 million.
The Mavs have superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, and they are coming off a season where they were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They reached the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.
Thompson was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State.
He spent 13 years with Golden State, made five All-Star Games and helped lead the franchise to the NBA Finals six times.
His career averages are 19.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 793 regular season games.
Thompson on joining Dallas: "Sometimes change just can spur greatness. A new change of scenery can do wonders. I'm very grateful for my time at Golden State. I just felt like moving on could reenergize me and do something special for the rest of my career."