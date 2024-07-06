Klay Thompson Makes Viral Instagram Post After Leaving Warriors For Mavs
Klay Thompson is coming off an up-and-down season.
The four-time NBA Champion finished the year with averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games for the Golden State Warriors.
Last week, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Thompson is leaving Golden State to sign with the Dallas Mavericks.
On Friday evening, Thompson made a heartfelt post to Instagram.
There were over 880,000 likes and 24,000 comments on his post in less than six hours.
Thompson captioned his post: "Oh Bay Area , there are not enough words and images to convey how I really feel about yall . From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for the best times of my life. It was such an honor to put that Dubs jersey on from day 1. I really just wanted to be the best I could be and help bring as many championships as possible to the region. The best part was not the rings though, it was the friendships I made that will last a lifetime . My family and I would like to thank all of the amazing people who work tirelessly to make the@warriors organization world-class. Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened . Until we meet again. Sea captain out 🫡 #foureverchamps #splashbros4life#oaklandforever"
Thompson was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State.
He had spent his entire 13-year career playing for Golden State.