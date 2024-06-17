Klay Thompson Makes Viral Instagram Post Amid Golden State Warriors Rumors
Klay Thompson's social media has been a hot topic over the last 48 hours.
He reportedly unfollowed the Golden State Warriors ahead of his looming free agency.
Via NBACentral on June 14: "Klay Thompson has unfollowed the Warriors on Instagram and deleted all Warriors-related content from his page 😳"
On Monday, Thompson made a post to Instagram with a photo and two videos.
His post had over 432,000 likes and 5,000 comments in less than 10 hours.
Thompson captioned his post: "A few of my favorite things 🚴 🏌️♂️ 🐶"
Thompson's social media activity will be worth following over the next few weeks.
He is going to be among the most intriguing free agents in NBA history.
Shams Charania reported the latest on his future in Monday's episode of FanDuel TV's Run It Back.
Charania: "Klay Thompson, I’m told, is open to all external options in free agency coming up. He intends to test free agency. We know the Warriors want him back, they offered him an extension before the start of the season. They're going to see if there can be a deal that gets done. He's going to be there in the marketplace. Seeking offers elsewhere. Could an Orlando step up? What team out there could step up for Klay Thompson? That is going to be the big question."
Thompson has helped lead the Warriors to the NBA Finals six times since the 2015 season.
They have won four titles in that span.
He finished the regular season with averages of 17.9 points, 2.3 rebound and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.