Klay Thompson's Move On Kevin Durant Went Viral In Mavs-Suns Game
On Friday night, Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
During the game, Thompson pulled off a fantastic move on his former teammate (Kevin Durant).
The clip got a lot of views on social media.
Thompson had two points, four rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 1/2 from the field in his first 16 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to the highlight.
@NationMffl: "NAHHHH KLAY THOMPSON JUST BROKE KD’S ANKLES IN 2024 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭"
@wosshy: "klay finished a ankle breaker before kyrie"
@MavsFilmRoom "It’s going to be crickets on basketball twitter tonight about Klay breaking KD’s ankles smh"
@Mavs_FFL: "OMG KLAY COOKED KD 🤣💀
#MFFL"
Mike Curtis: "What a sequence by Klay Thompson. He gets the stop and saves the ball on one end and shakes KD on the other end for his first basket of the game."
@BricksCenter: "KD got his chain snatched by Klay Thompson in 2024 😭😭😭 "
Thompson is in his first season playing for the Mavs (after 13 years with the Golden State Warriors).
He is curently averaging 14.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in his first 26 games.
Thompson and Durant were teammates for three seasons on the Warriors.
In that span, they made the NBA Finals three times (and won two titles).
The Mavs are currently the fourth seed with a 19-11 record in 30 games.