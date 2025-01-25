Klay Thompson's Official Injury Status For Celtics-Mavs Game
On Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Boston Celtics in Texas.
For the game, the Mavs could be without one of their best players, as Klay Thompson is on the injury report.
The four-time NBA Champion has missed each of the previous two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Klay Thompson (ankle) listed questionable for Saturday."
Thompson is in his first season with Dallas.
He is averaging 13.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 38 games.
Via HoopsHype: "For the ninth year in a row, Klay Thompson did way better in the All-Star vote with fans than with peers.
With no other player is the discrepancy bigger."
The Mavs come into play as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 24-21 record in 45 games.
They are 4-6 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Mavs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 121-115.
Via StatMuse: "The Mavs have beat the Thunder three times this season.
Nobody else has beat them multiple times."
As for the Celtics, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-14 record in 45 games.
They are 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Mavs, the Celtics will play their next game on Monday when they return home to host the Houston Rockets in Boston.