Klay Thompson's Official Injury Status For Grizzlies-Mavs Game
On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Memphis Grizzlies at home in Texas.
For the game, the Mavs could remain without one of their best players, as Klay Thompson is on the injury report.
The four-time NBA Champion has missed each of the previous four games, so this would be his fifth straight out of the lineup (if he doesn't play).
Via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News: "Klay Thompson (left foot plantar fascia) and Dereck Lively II (right knee hyperextension) have been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow's NBA Cup game against the #Grizzlies.
Naji Marshall (illness) remains out."
Thompson is in his first season playing for Dallas.
The five-time NBA All-Star is averaging 13.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 38.3% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 17 games.
The Mavs have been one of the hottest teams in the league despite Thompson's absence.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games and are also in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
Most recently, the Mavs beat the Portland Trail Blazrers by a score of 137-131.
Following Memphis, they will play their next game on Thursday when they visit the Washington Wizards.
As for the Grizzlies, they are 14-7 in their first 21 games, which has them as the third seed in the west.
Following Dallas, they will play their next game on Thursday evening when they remain at home to host the Sacramento Kings.