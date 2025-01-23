Klay Thompson's Official Injury Status For Mavs-Thunder Game
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Thunder in Oklahoma City.
For the game, the Mavs will be without one of their best players, as Klay Thompson has been ruled out.
Thompson also missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of action.
Via Underdog NBA: "Klay Thompson (ankle) listed out Thursday."
Thompson is in his first season playing for the Mavs after signing with the franchise over the offseason.
The future Hall of Famer is averaging 13.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 38 games.
Via NBA History: "10 years ago today...
Klay Thompson went OFF for 37 points in the 3rd quarter, the most points in a quarter in NBA history!"
The Mavs are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 23-21 record in 44 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a two-game losing streak).
Most recently, the Mavs lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 115-114.
Following OKC, they will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Boston Celtics.
On the other side, the Thunder are the best team in the Western Conference with a 36-7 record in 43 games.
They are 8-2 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
Following the Mavs, the Thunder will visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.