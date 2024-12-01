Klay Thompson's Official Injury Status For Mavs-Trail Blazers Game
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will be in Oregon to play the Portland Trail Blazers.
For the game, they will remain without one of their best players, as Klay Thompson has been ruled out.
Thompson has missed each of the previous three games, so this will be his fourth straight out of the lineup.
Via Underdog NBA: "Klay Thompson (foot) listed out Sunday."
The four-time NBA Champion is averaging 13.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 38.3% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in his first 17 games with Dallas.
Despite playing without Thompson, the Mavs have won each of their previous three games.
They most recently beat the Utah Jazz (in Salt Lake City) by a score of 106-94.
Kyrie Irving and Quentin Grimes combined to score 54 points and grab 11 rebounds.
Following their matchup with the Trail Blazers, the Mavs will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they returm home to host the Memphis Grizzlies in Dallas, Texas.
They are 12-8 in their first 20 games of the season, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
As for the Trail Blazers, they are 8-12 in 20 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the west.
They most recently beat the Sacramento Kings by a score of 115-106.
Despite their slow start to the season, the Trail Blazers are solid at home, going 5-4 in the nine games they have played in Portland.