Klay Thompson's Official Injury Status For Raptors-Mavs Game
On Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Klay Thompson is on the injury report.
Thompson is averaging 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Via Grant Afseth of dallashoopsjournal.com: "Dallas Mavericks Injury Report vs. Toronto Raptors:
Anthony Davis: Probable (Left Adductor Strain)
Klay Thompson: Questionable (Left Foot Sprain)
Spencer Dinwiddie: Questionable (Right Knee Soreness)
Danté Exum: Questionable (Left Hand Surgery)
Jaden Hardy: Questionable (Right Ankle Sprain)
Kessler Edwards: Out (G League – Two-Way)
Kyrie Irving: Out (Left Knee Surgery)
Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Out (Right Wrist Surgery)
Kai Jones: Out (G League – Two-Way)"
The Mavs are coming off a 112-97 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers (at home).
Thompson finished with six points, two rebounds and one assist while shooting 2/8 from the field in 28 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs come into play as the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 38-42 record in 80 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and lost three in a row).
Following their showdown with the Raptors, the Mavs will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies.
As for the Raptors, they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-50 record in 80 games.