Klay Thompson's Official Injury Status For Timberwolves-Mavs Game
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Texas.
For the game, the Mavs could be without one of their best players, as Klay Thompson is on the injury report.
Thompson is averaging 13.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 38 games.
Via The Daily Wolves: "Luka Donic And Dereck Lively are both OUT tonight vs the Timberwolves
Klay Thompson remains questionable"
Thompson is in his first season playing for Dallas after 13 years with the Golden State Warriors.
They enter play as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 23-20 record in 43 games.
Over the last ten games, the Mavs have won just three times.
Most recently, the Mavs lost to the Charlotte Hornets (in North Carolina) by a score of 110-105.
Thompson finished the loss with seven points, two rebounds and two assists while shooting 2/5 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Following the Timberwolves, the Mavs will play their next game on Thursday when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder.
On the other side, the Timberwolves are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-21 record in 43 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and 5-5 over their last ten).
Following Dallas, the Timberwolves will host Russell Westbrook and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday afternoon at the Target Center.