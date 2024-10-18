Fastbreak

Klay Thompson's Performance Against Bucks Has Mavs Fans Fired Up

Klay Thompson got off to a good start to Thursday's game.

Ben Stinar

Oct 17, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) shoots during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Texas for their fourth preseason game.

They are coming off a 110-96 loss against the Clippers in Los Angeles, which dropped them to 0-3 in the preseason.

Klay Thompson had a tough showing with 0 points on 0/9 shooting from the field.

However, the four-time NBA Champion got off to a good start to Thursday's game.

Via The NBA: "Klay being Klay... knocks down the HEAVILY contested corner 3!"

Seeing Thompson shoot the ball well got a lot of Mavs fans excited.

@NationMffl: "Klay Thompson at halftime:

11 PTS
6 REB
2 AST
3-7 3PT

BUCKET 🪣"

@TheMavsBlog: "KLAY THOMPSON IS HEATING UP"

@kyriecenterig: "KLAY THOMPSON THATS HOW YOU HOOP🔥"

@AlipJurat: "If Klay plays like this in the playoffs we’re winning it all. If he doesn’t we’re losing to the Celtics I’ve seen enough."

@ChavezrVico: "Absolute bucket"

Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News: "Klay Thompson makes his second triple of the night. He made another shortly after this one and threw up the 👌🏾. Looks like he might be out of his shooting slump. He’s up to 11 points."

Thompson is coming off a year where he averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games for the Golden State Warriors.

The Mavs will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 24 when they host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in Dallas, Texas.

