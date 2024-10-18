Klay Thompson's Performance Against Bucks Has Mavs Fans Fired Up
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Texas for their fourth preseason game.
They are coming off a 110-96 loss against the Clippers in Los Angeles, which dropped them to 0-3 in the preseason.
Klay Thompson had a tough showing with 0 points on 0/9 shooting from the field.
However, the four-time NBA Champion got off to a good start to Thursday's game.
Via The NBA: "Klay being Klay... knocks down the HEAVILY contested corner 3!"
Seeing Thompson shoot the ball well got a lot of Mavs fans excited.
@NationMffl: "Klay Thompson at halftime:
11 PTS
6 REB
2 AST
3-7 3PT
BUCKET 🪣"
@TheMavsBlog: "KLAY THOMPSON IS HEATING UP"
@kyriecenterig: "KLAY THOMPSON THATS HOW YOU HOOP🔥"
@AlipJurat: "If Klay plays like this in the playoffs we’re winning it all. If he doesn’t we’re losing to the Celtics I’ve seen enough."
@ChavezrVico: "Absolute bucket"
Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News: "Klay Thompson makes his second triple of the night. He made another shortly after this one and threw up the 👌🏾. Looks like he might be out of his shooting slump. He’s up to 11 points."
Thompson is coming off a year where he averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games for the Golden State Warriors.
The Mavs will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 24 when they host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in Dallas, Texas.