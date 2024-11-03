Fastbreak

Klay Thompson Posts Heartfelt Instagram Message For NBA Legend Vince Carter

Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson made a post to his Instagram story.

Ben Stinar

Oct 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Saturday evening, the Toronto Raptors defeated the Sacramento Kings by a score of 131-128 in Canada.

During the night, the Raptors officially retired Vince Carter's jersey.

Via Bleacher Report: "Vince Carter’s No. 15 forever in the Toronto rafters 💜

Vinsanity becomes the first Raptor EVER to receive the honor 🙌"

Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson posted a heartfelt message to his Instagram story for Carter.

Thompson wrote: "Huge congrats to Vince. One of the greatest ever and did so much for the game . Every kid who was lucky enough to watch him would try to jump like him and were quick to find out that was nearly impossible lol"

Klay Thompson's IG Story
Klay Thompson's IG Story / November, 2024

Thompson also posted two photos of himself as a child wearing Carter's signature shoes.

Thompson: "One of the best days ever when my mom got me the shox for bball season. Vinsanity forever!"

Klay Thompson's IG Story
Klay Thompson's IG Story / November, 2024

Carter, who was recently inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, played 22 seasons for the Toronto Raptors, New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks.

The eight-time NBA All-Star had career averages of 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 1,541 regular season games.

While he never won a title, Carter appeared in 88 NBA playoff games (66 starts).

As for Thompson, he is in his first season playing for the Mavs.

He had spent the previous 13 years with the Golden State Warriors.

NBA
March 26, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Carter (15) shoots the basketball against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the first quarter at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Grizzlies 106-94. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.