Klay Thompson Posts Heartfelt Instagram Message For NBA Legend Vince Carter
On Saturday evening, the Toronto Raptors defeated the Sacramento Kings by a score of 131-128 in Canada.
During the night, the Raptors officially retired Vince Carter's jersey.
Via Bleacher Report: "Vince Carter’s No. 15 forever in the Toronto rafters 💜
Vinsanity becomes the first Raptor EVER to receive the honor 🙌"
Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson posted a heartfelt message to his Instagram story for Carter.
Thompson wrote: "Huge congrats to Vince. One of the greatest ever and did so much for the game . Every kid who was lucky enough to watch him would try to jump like him and were quick to find out that was nearly impossible lol"
Thompson also posted two photos of himself as a child wearing Carter's signature shoes.
Thompson: "One of the best days ever when my mom got me the shox for bball season. Vinsanity forever!"
Carter, who was recently inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, played 22 seasons for the Toronto Raptors, New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks.
The eight-time NBA All-Star had career averages of 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 1,541 regular season games.
While he never won a title, Carter appeared in 88 NBA playoff games (66 starts).
As for Thompson, he is in his first season playing for the Mavs.
He had spent the previous 13 years with the Golden State Warriors.