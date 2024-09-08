Klay Thompson Reacts To Evan Mobley's Instagram Post
Evan Mobley is one of the most intriguing young forwards in the NBA.
The former USC star is coming off his third season in the NBA where he averaged 15.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 58.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 50 games.
On Saturday, Mobley made a post to Instagram with his brother (Isaiah)
The post had over 3,000 likes in seven hours.
Mobley's caption: "///#adidaszne# adidassportswear #createdwithadidas"
One person who left a comment was Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson.
Thompson wrote: "Twin towers"
Thompson and Mobley are both from California.
They have faced off four times over their careers, and each player has won two games.
Mobley was the third pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has helped the Cavs reach the playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.
Over the summer, he signed a contract extension with the franchise.
Via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on July 20: "Cleveland Cavaliers F/C Evan Mobley has agreed on a five-year, $224 million maximum rookie contract extension that could become worth as much as $269 million, Joe Smith and Thad Foucher of @wassbasketball tell ESPN."
As for Thompson, he is one of the best players of all time.
He spent the first 13 seasons of his career with the Golden State Warriors before signing with the Mavs over the offseason.
The future Hall of Famer has won four NBA Championships and made five All-Star Games.