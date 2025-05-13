Klay Thompson's Father Sends Out Sarcastic Post After Dallas Mavericks News
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks shockingly won the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery.
By winning, they now have the first pick in the draft, which means they can select former Duke superstar Cooper Flagg.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon: "After moving up in the lottery for the first time in franchise history, the Mavericks land the No. 1 pick and the right to draft Cooper Flagg."
Following the news, Klay Thompson's father (Mychal) sent out a post (via X) that had over 1,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
He wrote: "And the good thing is Luka will only be 31 wen Dallas trades Coop to the Lakers in 5 years…"
Mychal (who is a two-time Lakers NBA Champion) was obviously referencing how the Mavs traded away Luka Doncic earlier this season.
Many people commented on his post.
ESPN Los Angeles: "😆😆😆"
@Fatherof2X: "Bruh lol"
@cassclae: "I mean if it's rigged, then this will happen too right?!"
@PrettyBoyKely: "I know Nico Harrison has one more in him."
As for Klay, he is coming off his first season playing for the Mavs.
While the season did not go as planned, the four-time NBA Champion averaged a productive 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 4.12% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 72 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Mavs potential 2025-26 starting lineup:
Kyrie Irving (player option; injured)
Klay Thompson
Cooper Flagg
Anthony Davis
Dereck Lively II
Irving could return from an ACL injury in January."