Klay Thompson Sends Love To Celtics Legend Larry Bird
Klay Thompson made a post for Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird.
Larry Bird last played in the NBA during the 1991-92 season.
That said, he still remains one of the most popular players of all time.
On Tuesday night, Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson made a post to his Instagram story for the Boston Celtics legend.
Thompson wrote: "I can watch Larry's highlights all day long 🐐"
Fans will likely enjoy seeing Thompson show love to one of the most iconic players in history.
