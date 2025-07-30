Fastbreak

Klay Thompson Sends Love To Celtics Legend Larry Bird

Klay Thompson made a post for Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird.

Ben Stinar

Dec 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) talks with media members after the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Larry Bird last played in the NBA during the 1991-92 season.

That said, he still remains one of the most popular players of all time.

On Tuesday night, Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson made a post to his Instagram story for the Boston Celtics legend.

Thompson wrote: "I can watch Larry's highlights all day long 🐐"

Klay Thompson IG Story
Fans will likely enjoy seeing Thompson show love to one of the most iconic players in history.

