Klay Thompson's Status For Grizzlies-Mavs Game
On Monday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play their first preseason game when they face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee.
For the game, the Mavs will be without many of their key players, including new addition Klay Thompson.
Via Mavs PR: "Dončić (left calf contusion), Irving (rest), Thompson (rest), Washington Jr. (left hip tightness), Kleber (left ankle sprain), Exum (right wrist), Williams (right calf strain) and Edwards (left ankle sprain) will be OUT for tonight's game vs. MEM."
Thompson signed with the Mavs over the offseason after spending the first 13 years of his career with the Golden State Warriors.
He is coming off a seson where he averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
While the future Hall of Famer is no longer an All-Star, he is expected to be a huge addition to the Mavs.
The Mavs had an excellent season last year where they reached the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.
Thompson helped lead the Warriors to four NBA Championships, so his addition next to Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic makes them one of the most intriguing teams in the league.
On October 24, the Mavs will open up the regular season when they host the San Antonio Spurs in Dallas.
As for the Grizzlies, they will play their first game on October 23 when they visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.