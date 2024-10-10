Klay Thompson's Status For Jazz-Mavs Game
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play their second preseason game when they host the Utah Jazz in Texas.
For the game, the Mavs will likely have new addition Klay Thompson in the starting lineup.
The five-time NBA All-Star did not play in Monday's 121-116 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Via Landon Thomas of Mavs Fans For Life on Wednesday: "In the Dallas Mavericks game notes for tomorrow’s preseason matchup against Utah Jazz, the probable starters listed are…
Kyrie Irving
Jaden Hardy
Klay Thompson
Naji Marshall
Dereck Lively II"
Thompson is coming off a year where he averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games for the Golden State Warriors.
Before signing with Dallas, the future Hall of Famer had spent the first 13 years of his career with Golden State.
Considering he has won four titles (and reached the NBA Finals six times), Thompson has the potential to be the missing piece next to Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.
The Mavs finished last season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They reached the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season when Dirk Nowitzki was still on the roster (13 years ago).
On October 24, the Mavs will open up the 2024-25 regular season when they host Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs in Dallas, Texas.