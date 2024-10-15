Klay Thompson Taking Heat For Abysmal Performance In Mavs-Clippers Game
On Monday evening, the Dallas Mavericks faced off against the Los Angeles Clippers in California for their third preseason game.
The Mavs lost by a score of 110-96 to fall to 0-3 in the preseason.
Klay Thompson had a tough night, finishing with 0 points, three rebounds, one assist and one block while shooting 0/9 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range in 21 minutes of playing time.
A lot of people reacted to Thompson's performance.
@Thundertaker256: "Remember when Mavs fans said they were getting the good Klay? L O L"
@_zaiire_: "He bout to go 0/10 again this season 🔥"
@213clipset: "Klay Thompson in 2025"
@JDboutitboutit2: "Klay Thompson is the most overrated NBA player of all time"
@automaticnba: "Klay Thompson is 3/30 over his last 30 shots omg bro"
@NBAMVP: "If you want the honest opinion Klay Thompson looked like an old 34 year old basketball player tonight. Not getting to his spots like he has through out his career."
@L3bronSonlyfans: "Bronny James is officially better than Klay Thompson"
@MavsMuse: "Klay Thompson tonight:
0 PTS
0-9 FG
0-6 3PT
— it’s just preseason"
@yolobaclig: "The Warriors won in the Buddy Hield x Klay Thompson trade. 😭🫣"
Thompson is coming off a year where he averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
The Mavs will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 24 when they host Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs in Dallas.