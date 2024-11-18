Klay Thompson Trending On Social Media After Abysmal Performance In Mavs-Thunder Game
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks played the Thunder in Oklahoma City.
Despite playing without Luka Doncic, the Mavs won by a score of 121-119.
Klay Thompson had a tough showing, as he finished with five points, three rebounds, two steals and one block while shooting 1/11 from the field in 25 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance.
@Sudharsan_ak: "Klay Thompson 1/11 and benched in clutch minutes.
Didn't want to come off the bench in Golden State and now benched in final mins. Oooffff that's rough 💔💔💔"
@koohai119: "The Inconsistency of Klay Thompson. Perhaps it was best to part ways with him."
@crowndjderrick: "Anyone that's bashing Klay Thompson for his 1-for-11 shooting tonight in OKC need to check themselves and realize the most important thing on the stat sheet is the fact that his team got the W.
He's a volume shooter and still averaging 35% on the season right now. Plus, Luka affected how they guard him.
The next game that Luka is back, best believe Klay will drop 30."
@RealColdRain: "Here is your daily Klay Thompson is washed Tweet. When your only skill is shooting and you can't do that anymore, it's time to hang it up."
@AyeCeeGreer: "are we worried about Klay Thompson yet"
@missysinghsongs: "Klay Thompson I hope you Google yourself tonight and see how many people want you to retire."
The Mavs are 7-7 in their first 14 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.