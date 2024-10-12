Fastbreak

Knicks And Lakers Make NBA G League Trade

The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers G League teams made a trade.

Jan 19, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Joe Wieskamp (15) reacts to his shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The 2024-25 NBA regular season will begin in less than two weeks.

In addition, the G League will start play in November.

On Saturday, the G League affiliates of the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers announced that they had made a trade.

Via The Westchester Knicks: "The Westchester Knicks acquire the Returning Player Rights to Damion Baugh from the South Bay Lakers and agree to trade the Returning Player Rights to Joe Wieskamp and their 2025 NBA G League Draft First Round pick (via IWA)."

Baugh spent last season with the South Bay Lakers.

The former TCU star averaged 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 28.2% from the three-point range in 24 regular season games (10 starts).

Mar 17, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Damion Baugh (10) reacts after a play during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

On the other hand, Wieskamp averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 31 regular season games (13 starts).

He is currently playing for South East Melbourne Phoenix.

The 25-year-old has spent part of two seasons in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs.

He has averaged 1.8 points per contest while shooting 32.9% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 38 games.

Oct 9, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Joe Wieskamp (15) shoots in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Knicks will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 22 when they visit the Boston Celtics.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on the same night.

