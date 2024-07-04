Knicks And Nets Reportedly Complete Blockbuster Trade
UPDATE: Fred Katz of The Athletic also reported that Mamadi Diakite will be part of the trade.
Last month, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks had agreed to a blockbuster trade for Mikal Bridges.
While Bridges has never been an All-Star, he is coming off a year where he averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 82 games.
That said, the final details of the trade still needed to be worked out, and (on Thursday) Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the deal has now been completed.
Via Charania: "Sources: The Knicks are signing-and-trading Shake Milton as part of Mikal Bridges/Bojan Bogdanovic trade to the Nets, who will also send Keita Bates-Diop to New York. Milton will sign a three-year, $9 million contract, with over minimum in year one and two non-guaranteed years."
Milton is coming off a year where he averaged 4.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 40.5% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range in 48 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons (and Knicks).
He has also spent time with the 76ers over his six seasons in the league.
As for Bates-Diop, he finished the 2023-24 season with averages of 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range in 53 games for the Phoenix Suns (and Nets).
The former Ohio State star has also spent time with the Timberwolves, Nuggets and Spurs over six seasons.