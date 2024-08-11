Jalen Brunson's 3-Word Post About Steph Curry Went Viral
On Saturday afternoon, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry had the basketball world in awe.
He exploded for 24 points, one rebound, five assists and two steals while shooting 8/13 from the three-point range in Team USA's 98-87 victory over France to win the Gold medal.
Thousands of people were talking about Curry on social media.
One person who sent out a post was New York Knicks All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson.
His post had over 32,000 likes and 830,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Brunson wrote: "Steph is ridiculous"
Curry had gotten off to a slow start in Paris, but he had an excellent final two games of the tournament.
He now has a Gold medal to add to his long list of accomplishments, which also features four NBA Championships, two MVPs, one Finals MVP and ten All-Star appearances.
Via StatMuse: "Steph last two games:
30.0 PPG
8.5 3PM
62.5 FG%
65.4 3P%
His first, last and only Olympics."
Last season, Curry and Brunson faced off twice, and both players won one matchup.
As for Brunson, he is coming off the best year of his NBA career.
The former Villanova star made his first NBA All-Star Game.
He averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.
The Knicks reached the NBA playoffs for the second straight season (and lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round).