Knicks Legend Carmelo Anthony Reacts To Tom Thibodeau News
Tom Thibodeau was the head coach of the New York Knicks for each of the previous five seasons.
Despite a trip to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years, the Knicks fired Thibodeau earlier this month.
One person to responded to the news was Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony.
Anthony (via 7PM in Brooklyn): "He was under a microscope for a period of time. It ain't just happen... Thibs is an unbelievable coach. One of the greatest basketball minds that this game has ever seen... It's like a peak... What adjustments are you going to make from here on out? You're gonna get us here, but what adjustments are you willing to make?... He just don't make those adjustments when it comes to what's the adjustments that you need to make."
Fans of the team will enjoy hearing Anthony's thoughts, because he is one of the best players in recent Knicks history.
While the furthest they reached was the second round of the 2013 NBA playoffs, Anthony was an All-Star every year he was on the team.
Via The New York Knicks (on April 2, 2025): "On this day in Knicks history, Carmelo Anthony dropped 50 points with zero points in the paint.
MAN ON FIRE"
The Knicks made the NBA playoffs in four of the five seasons that Thibodeau was at the helm.
They were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record.
Thibodeau has also coached the Bulls and Timberwolves.