Knicks Legend Jeremy Lin Writes Heartfelt Note To John Wall
John Wall will go down as one of the best point guards in NBA history.
The Washington Wizards legend played 11 seasons in the league (and one year of college basketball at Kentucky).
This week, Wall announced that he is retiring from basketball.
Many people around the NBA world reacted to the news on social media.
One person who made a post (via Instagram) was former New York Knicks star Jeremy Lin.
His message had over 32,000 likes in ten hours.
Lin wrote: "Congrats on retirement @johnwall!
Appreciate all you brought to the game of basketball. You always had big presence, aura and personality, and I mean that in the best way.
I'll forever appreciate the battles on-court and the way you made me show up w the best version of myself for fear of being dominated. Idk you personally, but have so much respect for your career and all you've accomplished. Not just on-court but your commitment to the youth and your community.
You're forever a legend 🫡#WallWay"
Wall had career averages of 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 647 games.
He led the Wizards to the NBA playoffs four times (and they reached the second round twice).
Via Kentucky Men's Basketball: "Congratulations on your retirement, @JohnWall.
- UK Athletics Hall-of-Famer
- National Player of the Year
- Consensus First Team All-American
- SEC Player of the Year
- SEC Freshman of the Year
- SEC Tournament MVP
- First Number One Overall NBA Draft Pick in Program History
- Five Time NBA All-Star
- All-NBA Team, 2017"