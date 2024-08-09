Knicks Legend Patrick Ewing Sends Heartfelt Message To Jalen Brunson
Earlier this week, All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson was named as the captain of the New York Knicks.
The news was significant, as the Knicks have not had an official caption in five years.
Via the Boardroom: "Jalen Brunson becomes the first Knick to be designated team captain since Lance Thomas in 2018-19. 🫡"
On Thursday, the Knicks held a press conference for the major announcement.
They also released a video narrated by Basketball Hall of Famer (and Knicks legend) Patrick Ewing.
Ewing at the beginning of the clip: "Hey Jalen, it's Patrick. If someone told me the young boy running around the Garden would grow up to be the captain of the New York Knicks. You know what? I'd probably believe it. Even as a kid, you could connect with anyone around you and the confidence. You'd walk up to anyone in that locker room and say just about anything. It was family. It's always family with you. People just want to be around you Jalen. You're a born leader."
Rick Brunson (Jalen's father) was teammates with Ewing for two seasons on the Knicks.
He is also currently one of the team's assistant coaches.
Ewing played 15 seasons for the Knicks and made 11 NBA All-Star Games in that span.
The team reached the NBA Finals twice but was unable to win a title.
As for Brunson, he has been with New York for two seasons.
Last year, the Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.