Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Honors Derrick Rose With Instagram Post
Derrick Rose had two tenures with the New York Knicks over his 15 seasons in the NBA.
After a disappointing stop with the team in 2017, he came back and helped a young Knicks roster make the NBA playoffs in 2021 and 2023.
On Thursday, Rose announced that he is retiring from the NBA.
Via K.C. Johnson of The Chicago Sports Network: "Derrick Rose announces his retirement from the NBA on Instagram and in a newspaper ad.
Special player. Special career."
Many players around the NBA reacted to the news, and one person who sent out a post was All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson.
Brunson captioned his post: "Legendary 🌹 @drose"
During the 2023 season, Brunson and Rose were teammates on the Knicks.
While Rose got limited playing time, he was there to help as a veteran and was able to watch Brunson become one of the best point guards in the league.
Via SLAM in 2022: "Derrick Rose has been a mentor to Jalen Brunson since he was in HS in Chicago. Who could've predicted this?"
Brunson on Rose in 2022 (h/t SNY's Knicks Videos): "He can be quiet, but when he talks, everyone listens. Just seeing him grow as a player and being able to witness him as an MVP and what he did for that city where I lived surrounding the city, it was special. To be able to see that first hand and see how humble he was and how good of a person he was, it was special."