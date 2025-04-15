Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Makes Bold Detroit Pistons Statement
On Saturday, the New York Knicks will host the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden for Game 1 of their NBA playoff series.
The Pistons were one of the best stories in the league during the regular season.
Before the game, All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson was asked about the Pistons (h/t SNY's Knicks Videos).
Reporter: "How would you describe the challenge of this young Pistons team that you're taking on?"
Brunson: "It's definitely a challenge. They bring a level of physicality that is known with J.B. Bickerstaff teams... I think they embrace that. They embrace him. They got a good thing going over there, and so it's definitely going to be a challenge."
The Knicks and Pistons faced off four times during the 2024-25 regular season.
In those matchups, the Pistons went 3-1 (and have won the last three).
Former NBA player Brandon Jennings wrote: "The most exciting 1st round in playoffs will be Pistons vs Knicks. I really hope it lives up to the hype."
Brunson finished the regular season with averages of 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 65 games.
Via KnicksMuse: "The Pistons are a good team who have been an awesome story this NBA season.
The Knicks have more talent. They have more experience. They are HEAVILY favored. They have no excuse to lose this series.
Take care of business, or else there will be changes."