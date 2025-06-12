Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Makes Heartfelt Tom Thibodeau Statement
The New York Knicks have been among the most talked about teams in the NBA heading into the 2025 offseason.
After making a deep run to the Eastern Conference finals, they let go of head coach Tom Thibodeau.
Recently, Knicks All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson revealed his thoughts on the firing (h/t New York Basketball).
Brunson (via Roommates Show): "I've known him my entire life... I remember having conversations with him in 8th grade... Just to see like where we are now. Helped me become two-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA. The things he's done for me, obviously individually, I'm so grateful for... To have Thibs do what he did for my career, I'm just grateful for and thankful for."
Brunson was a role player for the Dallas Mavericks.
After joining the Knicks (and Thibodeau) in the summer of 2022, he became one of the best 20 players in the NBA.
This past season, Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 65 games.
Via New York Knicks PR (on May 2): "Jalen Brunson scored 40 points tonight against Detroit. This marks his seventh career 40+ point playoff game as a Knick, which is tied with Bernard King for the most in franchise history."
The Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics in the first two rounds of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
However, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.