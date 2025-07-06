Fastbreak

Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Reveals His Favorite NBA Player Of All Time

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson shared his favorite player of all time.

May 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts in the second quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals against the Indiana Pacers for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson has established himself as one of the best point guards in the NBA.

Since joining the New York Knicks (in 2022), he has led them to the NBA playoffs three times (and made two All-Star Games).

Recently, Brunson revealed his favorite NBA player of all time.

Brunson (via overtimemikey): "

A child asked: "Favorite player of all time?"

Brunson: "Steve Nash. I watched Steve and how he played, because he's undersized and not the most athletic and not fast and the dude won two MVPs."

NBA fans will likely enjoy hearing Brunson show love to Nash.

The Basketball Hall of Famer played 18 seasons for the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Los Angels Lakers.

His career averages were 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 42.8% from the three-point range in 1,217 games.

Via The NBA: "One of the greatest point guards to suit up.

8x NBA All-Star, 2x NBA MVP, 5x NBA assist champion and 75th Anniversary Team member... Steve Nash!"

