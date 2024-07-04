Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Reveals Text Message With Ex-Teammate Isaiah Hartenstein
Earlier this week, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Isaiah Hartenstein will leave the New York Knicks to sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The loss was significant because Hartenstein is coming off a very productive season where he averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 64.4% from the field.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: Free agent C Isaiah Hartenstein has agreed on a three-year, $87 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hartenstein leave the Knicks for the top West seed eager to add his size, skill and physicality."
On a recent episode of The Roommates Show, All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson revealed a text message he received from Hartenstein.
Brunson: "He texted me, he was like, 'yo bro, appreciate everything killa.' I was like, 'who's this'?
In all seriousness, Brunson was happy for Hartenstein and went on to talk about how he put himself in that opportunity to choose his destination.
The Knicks are coming off a fantastic season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs but lost to the Indiana Pacers (in Game 7 of the second round).
As for Brunson, he had the best season of his six-year NBA career.
He averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.