Knicks Star Josh Hart Reacts To Jalen Brunson News
Jalen Brunson has established himself as one of the best point guards in the NBA.
He is the face of the New York Knicks, and is coming off a year where he averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.
On Tuesday, the Knicks announced that Brunson would be the team's captain.
They also added a statement from President of Basketball Operations Leon Rose.
Rose (via Knicks.com): "The New York Knicks have a deep and storied history and today we are immensely proud to add to that lineage by naming Jalen Brunson as our captain. Jalen is a natural born leader, and I am confident he will continue to represent our organization, fans, city and his teammates with the same heart, grit and class that he has displayed each and every day since he came to New York."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
One person who sent out a post was Knicks star Josh Hart.
Hart's post had over 24,000 likes and one million impressions in two hours.
Hart wrote: "Captain @jalenbrunson1"
Hart is coming off his second year playing for the Knicks.
The former Villanova star was the team's most important role player.
He finished the season with averages of 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 81 games.
The Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.