Knicks Star Josh Hart Reacts To Jalen Brunson News
The New York Knicks have built one of the most impressive rosters in the NBA.
One of the biggest reasons for their success has been the play of All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson.
He finished this past season with averages of 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.
On Friday, Brunson signed a contract extension with the Knicks.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the deal and revealed that Brunson is taking a massive discount.
Via Wojnarowski: "The repercussions of Brunson choosing the four-year, $156.5M max deal over the five-year, $269M deal in 2025 are massive for the Knicks’ ability to keep this team together – and keep making roster moves to close the gap on a championship."
Following the big news, Josh Hart sent out several posts on X.
His first post had over 44,000 likes and 1.7 million impressions.
Hart wrote: "Build him a statue 🥲"
His second post had over 65,000 likes and 3.9 million impressions.
Hart wrote: "We pouring honey on you goat @jalenbrunson1"
Hart finished his second season with the Knicks with averages of 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 81 games.
The Knicks were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).