Knicks Star Mikal Bridges Reacts To Damian Lillard's Instagram Post
Damian Lillard still remains among the best point guards in the NBA 34.
Even though he had a down season (by his standards), Lillard still averaged 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 73 games for the Milwaukee Bucks.
On Wednesday, Lillard made a post to Instagram that had over 41,000 likes in two hours.
Lillard captioned his post: "🕺🏽"
The post contained a clip from a recent scrimmage at the Bucks facility.
One person to leave a comment was New York Knicks star Mikal Bridges.
His comment had over 400 likes in one hour.
Bridges: "Get back bruh u not getting that steal"
Bridges and Lillard have faced off 17 times over the previous six seasons.
Lillard has a 10-7 record in those matchups.
Bridges is coming off a strong season for the Brooklyn Nets where he averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 82 games.
Over the offseason, he was traded to the New York Knicks in a blockbuster deal.
Last season, the Bucks were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Knicks were the second seed with a 50-32 record.
They lost to the Pacers in Game 7 of the second round.