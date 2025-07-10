Kobe Bryant's Wife Sends Heartfelt Birthday Message To Lakers Legend Pau Gasol
Pau Gasol is one of the best players in recent Los Angeles Lakers history.
Earlier this week, the Hall of Fame forward celebrated his 45th birthday.
Via NBA History (on July 6): "Join us in wishing a Happy 45th Birthday to 6x #NBAAllStar, 2x NBA champion and @Hoophall inductee, Pau Gasol! #NBABDAY"
One person who sent Gasol a message was Kobe Bryant's wife (Vanessa).
Her post had over 135,000 likes.
She wrote (via Instagram): "Feliz cumpleaños, hermano! @paugasol 🎉🎂🎈"
Fans of the Lakers (and NBA) will love seeing Vanessa's heartfelt post.
Gasol and Bryant were among the best duos in the franchise's history.
Via NBA History (on June 7, 2024): " “We’re aligned the whole time!”
On this day in 2009, Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol showed off how elite their chemistry was in Game 2 of the 2009 NBA Finals 💪"
Gasol teamed up with Bryant for part of seven seasons.
In that span, they made the NBA Finals three times (and won two titles).
Via The Los Angeles Lakers (on March 8, 2023): "February 2008: Pau Gasol is traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.
March 2023: Pau Gasol's Number 16 is retired for the Purple & Gold."
Gasol also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs over 18 total seasons.
His career averages were 17.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,226 games.