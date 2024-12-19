Kristaps Porzingis' Current Injury Status For Bulls-Celtics Game
On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Chicago Bulls.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis is on the injury report.
Porzingis is averaging 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in seven games.
Via RotoWire: "Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable for Thursday"
Porzingis is in his second season playing for Boston and is coming off a year where he helped them win the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.
Despite missing most of their games this season, the Celtics have still been able to start out as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-5 record in 26 games.
They are currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Most recently, the Celtics beat Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards by a score of 112-98 (on the road).
Porzingis had 11 points, two rebounds and two assists while shooting 5/6 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 11 minutes of playing time.
The Celtics have gone 8-2 over their last ten games.
As for the Bulls, they have had a medicore start to the year as the ninth seed in the east with a 12-15 record in 27 games.
That said, they have won each of their previous two games.
On Saturday evening, the Celtics and Bulls will face off (again) at the United Center in Chicago.