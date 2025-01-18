Kristaps Porzingis' Current Injury Status For Hawks-Celtics Game
On Saturday night, the Celtics will host the Atlanta Hawks in Boston.
They could be without one of their best players, as 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis is on the injury report.
Porzingis is averaging 18.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 18 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Kristaps Porzingis (injury management) questionable Saturday."
The Celtics are coming off a 121-94 victory over Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.
Porzingis finished the win with 23 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block while shooting 7/10 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 23 minutes of playing time.
Via Celtics Stats on Friday: "Kristaps Porzingis (23 points) logged his 8th 20-point game of the season tonight. He’s scored 20+ in three of his last five games."
Porzingis is in his second year playing for Boston.
The 2024 NBA Champion has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards over ten seasons in the league.
Via Celtics Stats on Friday: "Kristaps Porzingis scored 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting in the 1st quarter.
It’s the 3rd time in his career – and 1st time as a Celtic – that he’s scored at least that many points on 100% shooting in a 1st quarter."
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-12 record in 41 games.
They are 15-7 in the 22 games they have played at home in Boston.