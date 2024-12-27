Kristaps Porzingis' Current Injury Status For Pacers-Celtics Game
On Friday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Indiana Pacers.
For the game, the Celtics could be without one of their best players, as Kristaps Porzingis is on the injury report.
The 2018 NBA All-Star is currently averaging 18.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 32.8% from the three-point range in 11 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) questionable for Friday."
The Celtics are coming off a 118-114 loss (at home) to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Porzingis had nine points, two rebounds and three assists while shooting 3/8 from the field in 13 minutes of playing time.
He left the game early with an injury.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac on Wednesday: "Kristaps Porzingis appeared to be favoring his right foot as he walked back to the locker room late in the first half. He did walk back under his own power."
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-8 record in 30 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (but are also in the middle of a two-game losing skid).
On Sunday evening, the Celtics and Pacers will face off (again) in Boston.
At home, they are 11-5 in 16 games.
As for Indiana, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-16 record in 31 games.
They have gone just 7-11 in the 18 games they have played on the road away from Indiana.