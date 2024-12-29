Kristaps Porzingis' Current Injury Status For Pacers-Celtics Game
On Sunday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Indiana Pacers.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Kristaps Porzingis is listed as questionable on the injury report.
The 2024 NBA Champion missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via The Boston Celtics on Saturday: "Injury Report for tomorrow vs. Indiana:
Jrue Holiday (right shoulder impingement) - QUESTIONABLE
Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) - QUESTIONABLE
Anton Watson (left adductor strain) - OUT"
Porzingis is averaging 18.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 32.8% from the three-point range in his first 11 games of the season.
The 2018 NBA All-Star is in his second year with Boston.
The Celtics are coming off a 142-105 victory over the Pacers (also at home).
Jaylen Brown exploded for 44 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals while shooting 16/24 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Jaylen Brown today:
44 PTS
5 REB
4 STL
6-11 3P
+30
Only Tatum has more games with 40+ PTS and 5+ 3P for the Celtics."
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-8 record in 31 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following Indiana, the Celtics will play their next game on Tuesday when they host the Toronto Raptors.
Meanwhile, the Pacers are 15-17 in 32 games, which has them as the eighth seed.