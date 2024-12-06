Kristaps Porzingis' Final Injury Status For Bucks-Celtics Game
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics will host the Milwaukee Bucks in Massachusetts.
For the game, the Celtics will be without one of their best players, as Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out.
Porzingis is averaging 21.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 49.1% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in four games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Kristaps Porzingis (injury management) ruled out Friday."
Porzingis is in his second season playing for Boston.
Last season, he helped the Celtics win the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.
Despite Porzingis only playing in four games, the Celtics have been one of the best teams in the NBA.
They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-4 record in 22 games.
Currently, the Celtics are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Most recently, the Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons by a score of 130-120.
Porzingis finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks while shooting 8/17 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Following Milwaukee, the Celtics will remain at home to host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.
As for the Bucks, they have an 11-10 record in 21 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the east.
Following the Celtics, they will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Brooklyn for a showdown with the Nets.