Kristaps Porzingis Gets Honest After Boston Celtics Lose To Kings
On Friday, the Celtics lost to the Sacramento Kings (at home in Boston) by a score of 114-97.
Kristaps Porzingis finished the loss with 22 points, ten rebounds and two blocks while shooting 6/15 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
The 2018 NBA All-Star has only appeared in 15 games so far this season.
After the tough loss to the Kings, Porzingis was honest about his return to action when he met with the media.
Porzingis (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network): "I'm also back in the lineup. That changes the dynamic a little bit... I'm also playing my way into shape... Our offense hasn't been up to our level... We haven't been shooting the ball great."
Porzingis was traded to the Celtics (via the Washington Wizards) during the 2023 offseason.
Last season, he helped the franchise win the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.
Right now, the 29-year-old is averaging 18.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range.
Despite their recent up-and-down play, the Celtics are still among the best teams in the NBA with a 27-11 record in 38 games.
They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (and 6.5 games back of the Cleveland Cavaliers for first).
On Sunday, the Celtics will resume action when they host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in Boston.
At home, they are 13-7 in 20 games.