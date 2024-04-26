Kristaps Porzingis' Very Honest Statement About The Miami Heat
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics hosted the Miami Heat in Massachusetts for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
The Heat pulled off a surprising upset, winning by a score of 111-101.
On Thursday, Kristaps Porzingis met with the media and shared a very honest quote about the Heat (h/t Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS).
Porzingis: "They make us think. They do this on one possession, then they do another thing on another possession, then they switch, then they don't. That can freeze you a little bit, because you start to think a little bit, then you rush a little bit into the next action."
Porzingis finished Game 2 with six points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 1/9 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
The series is currently tied up at 1-1, and Game 3 will be on Friday evening in Miami, Florida.
Porzingis is in his first season with the Celtics and has been an excellent fit playing next to All-Stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.
The 2018 NBA All-Star averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had the best record in the NBA (64-18).
Last season, they lost to the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals (in seven games).