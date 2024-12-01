UPDATE: Kristaps Porzingis' Injury Status For Celtics-Cavs Game
UPDATE: Kristaps Porzingis is available (h/t Underdog NBA).
On Sunday evening, the Boston Celtics will be in Cleveland to play the Cavs.
For the game, the Celtics could be without one of their best players, as Kristaps Porzingis is on the injury report.
Porzingis is averaging 18.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 56.5% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in his first two games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Kristaps Porzingis (injury management) questionable for Sunday."
The Celtics enter play as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-3 record in 19 games.
They are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak.
Most recently, the Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls (on the road) by a score of 138-129.
Porzingis had 21 points, eight rebounds and one assist while shooting 7/11 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
Following the Cavs, the Celtics will play their next game on Monday evening when they return home to host the Miami Heat.
Earlier this season (without Porzingis), the Celtics beat the Cavs by a score of 120-117 (at home).
As for the Cavs, they are the first seed in the east with a 17-3 record in 20 games.
However, they have lost each of their previous two games against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (at home and on the road).
Following Boston, the Cavs will remain at home to host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards on Tuesday evening in Ohio.