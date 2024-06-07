Fastbreak

Kristaps Porzingis Made NBA History In Mavs-Celtics Game

Kristaps Porzingis made NBA history in Game 1.

Ben Stinar

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) reacts in the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) reacts in the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday evening, Kristaps Porzingis made his NBA Finals debut when the Boston Celtics hosted the Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 in Massachusetts.

Porzingis had missed the last ten games due to injury, but that didn't stop him from having an outstanding game.

He made a significant impact and finished the 107-89 victory with 20 points, six rebounds and three blocks while shooting 8/13 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in only 21 minutes of playing time.

The 2018 All-Star also made NBA history.

Via The NBA: "WHAT A RETURN FOR KRISTAPS PORZINGIS 🔥

18 PTS 7-9 FGM 2 3PM 2 BLK

He's the 9th player since 1976-77 to put up 18+ points in the first half of their NBA Finals debut 👏"

Porzingis is in his first year with Boston and has been an excellent fit playing next to All-Star forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

He finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.

The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and they have defeated the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds of the NBA playoffs.

The Celtics now have a 1-0 lead in the series and Game 2 will be back in Boston on Sunday evening.

Following Sunday's matchup, the teams will head to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.