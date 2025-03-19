Kristaps Porzingis Made NBA History In Nets-Celtics Game
On Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets (at home) by a score of 104-96.
Kristaps Porzingis finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 9/13 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via NBA.com/Stats: "Kristaps Porziņģis is now just 1 of 10 players to record 900 blocks and 900 3-pointers in their career, joining:
Brook Lopez
Rasheed Wallace
Clifford Robinson
Al Horford
Dirk Nowitzki
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Scottie Pippen
Shane Battier"
Porzingis is in the middle of another productive season with averages of 19.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Via Justin Turpin of WEEI: "In his first 2 games back from illness, Kristaps Porzingis is shooting 16-of-18 (88.8%) on two-point attempts.
He's also attempted 14 free throws."
With the win over Brooklyn, the Celtics improved to 50-19 in 69 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and have gone 8-2 over their last ten).
Following the Nets, the Celtics will visit the Jazz on Friday in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Porzingis was the fourth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
He has also spent time with the Wizards, Knicks and Mavs.