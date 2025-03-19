Kristaps Porzingis Made NBA History In Nets-Celtics Game

Kristaps Porziņģis is now just 1 of 10 players to record 900 blocks and 900 3-pointers in their career, joining:



Brook Lopez

Rasheed Wallace

Clifford Robinson

Al Horford

Dirk Nowitzki

Kevin Durant

LeBron James

Scottie Pippen

Shane Battier https://t.co/dh8Rwsequn pic.twitter.com/4Fonfj0JPW