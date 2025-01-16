Fastbreak

Kristaps Porzingis Makes Blunt Statement After Boston Celtics Lose To Raptors

Kristaps Porzingis met with the media after Wednesday's loss.

Ben Stinar

Sep 24, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) talks to reporters during media day at Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) talks to reporters during media day at Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics lost to the Toronto Raptors (in Canada) by a score of 110-97.

Kristaps Porzingis finished the loss with 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 7/11 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.

After the game, he made a blunt statement when he met with the media.

Porzingis: "I think we played with no spirit, with no personality. It's just a weak performance from us, honestly... Tonight, it feels like s**t right now. We played some bad basketball."

The Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA with a 28-12 record in 40 games.

That said, they have shown major signs of weakness over the previous few weeks (despite going 6-4 in their last ten).

Via Bleacher Report: "Raptors upset a FULLY HEALTHY Boston team

RJ Barrett: 22 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST
Scottie Barnes: 18 PTS, 9 AST, 2 BLK, 1 STL

Payton Pritchard was the only Celtic to reach 20 PTS"

Porzingis in his second year playing for Boston.

The 2018 NBA All-Star is averaging 18.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 17 games.

In addition to Boston, Porzingis has also spent time with the Knicks, Mavs and Wizards over ten seasons.

Jan 10, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Following the Raptors, the Celtics will play their next game on Friday night when they host the Orlando Magic.

