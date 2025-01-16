Kristaps Porzingis Makes Blunt Statement After Boston Celtics Lose To Raptors

Raptors upset a FULLY HEALTHY Boston team ‼️🤯



RJ Barrett: 22 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST

Scottie Barnes: 18 PTS, 9 AST, 2 BLK, 1 STL



Payton Pritchard was the only Celtic to reach 20 PTS 😬 pic.twitter.com/Jfj14WzBrR