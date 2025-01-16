Kristaps Porzingis Makes Blunt Statement After Boston Celtics Lose To Raptors
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics lost to the Toronto Raptors (in Canada) by a score of 110-97.
Kristaps Porzingis finished the loss with 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 7/11 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made a blunt statement when he met with the media.
Porzingis: "I think we played with no spirit, with no personality. It's just a weak performance from us, honestly... Tonight, it feels like s**t right now. We played some bad basketball."
The Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA with a 28-12 record in 40 games.
That said, they have shown major signs of weakness over the previous few weeks (despite going 6-4 in their last ten).
Via Bleacher Report: "Raptors upset a FULLY HEALTHY Boston team
RJ Barrett: 22 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST
Scottie Barnes: 18 PTS, 9 AST, 2 BLK, 1 STL
Payton Pritchard was the only Celtic to reach 20 PTS"
Porzingis in his second year playing for Boston.
The 2018 NBA All-Star is averaging 18.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 17 games.
In addition to Boston, Porzingis has also spent time with the Knicks, Mavs and Wizards over ten seasons.
Following the Raptors, the Celtics will play their next game on Friday night when they host the Orlando Magic.