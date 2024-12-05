Kristaps Porzingis Makes Bold Jaylen Brown Statement After Pistons-Celtics Game
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics hosted the Detroit Pistons in Massachusetts.
The Celtics won by a score of 130-120 despite playing without Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday.
Jaylen Brown led the way with 28 points, six rebounds, nine assists and three steals while shooting 10/21 from the field in 39 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Kristaps Porzingis spoke highly of his teammate (h/t Daniel Donabedian of ClutchPoints).
Porzingis: "When he's engaged like this, he's one of the best players in the league, in my opinion. What we love about him is he is going to make the right play and he's going to give the team what the team needs in that moment."
Brown is now averaging 25.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 17 games.
Via Jared Weiss of The Athletic: "Kristaps Porzingis on Jaylen Brown's playmaking tonight: "His physicality, his motor, he’s an animal, I’m not gonna lie.""
On the other hand, Porzingis finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks while shooting 8/17 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
The Celtics improved to 18-4 in their first 22 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 9-1 over their last ten games and are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Following Detroit, the Celtics will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.