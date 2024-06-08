Kristaps Porzingis Makes Bold Statement About Luka Doncic Before Mavs-Celtics Game 2
On Sunday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Massachusetts.
The Celtics dominated in the first game and won by a commanding score of 107-89.
Luka Doncic led all players with 30 points, and on Saturday, Kristaps Porzingis was asked about what he expects from Doncic following the Game 1 loss (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network).
Porzingis: "We expect a big response from him. He's one of the best players, and he's going to bring it. We have to be ready for that."
Porzingis made his NBA Finals debut in Game 1.
The 2018 NBA All-Star only played 21 minutes, but he finished with 20 points, six rebounds and three blocks while shooting 8/13 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range.
He had also missed the previous ten games due to injury, which made the performance even more noteworthy.
Porzingis on Game 1's crowd (h/t NBATV): "It was insane, I'm not gonna lie. Just walking in the tunnel, it was kind of like a WWE style walk in."
Porzingis is in his first year playing for Boston and finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
Following Sunday's Game 2, the teams will then head to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.
The Celtics last won an NBA Championship in 2008.