Kristaps Porzingis Makes Bold Statement After Celtics-Hawks Trade
Kristaps Porzingis had been an important players for the Boston Celtics in each of the previous two seasons.
The 2024 NBA Champion has now been traded to the Atlanta Hawks.
Via Hawks.com (on July 7): "The Atlanta Hawks have acquired forward/center Kristaps Porziņģis and a 2026 second-round draft pick from the Boston Celtics, in exchange for forward Georges Niang and a 2031 second-round draft pick (Cleveland’s own). Additionally, Atlanta has traded guard Terance Mann and the draft rights of Drake Powell, the No. 22 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, to the Brooklyn Nets, and Brooklyn traded cash considerations to Boston as part of the trade. "
Following the trade, the Hawks released an interview with Porzingis.
Porzingis: "I like the situation that we're in... This team has kind of been almost there, but can't really get over the hump to make like a deep run... I think this is a year that we can be like sneaky good and surprise people and get further than maybe expected."
Porzingis finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in 42 games.
The 2018 NBA All-Star was the fourth pick in the 2015 Draft.
He has also played for the New York Knicks, Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks over ten NBA seasons.
Via StatMuse: "Kristaps as a Celtic:
— 19.8 PPG
— 7.0 RPG
— 1.8 BPG
— 50/39/84%
— NBA Champion
Going to Atlanta."